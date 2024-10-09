“There’s a confidence that comes with having money” – Saskay | #HerMoneyHerPower

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Beliefs such as “a woman’s place is in the kitchen,” “a woman shouldn’t earn more than her husband,” or “a woman should leave work to focus on family” are deeply rooted in society and continue to hold women back.

These views undermine women’s financial independence and their ability to make decisions about their own lives. Breaking away from these limitations is at the core of what #HerMoneyHerPower stands for – women embracing their financial freedom and challenging outdated norms.

Tsakute Ladi Jonah, popularly known as Saskay, speaks on these issues, addressing money, culture, and women’s financial independence. She challenges the perception that women are only after men’s money, explaining that, in truth, women love making their own money and spending it how they choose. Saskay also voiced her dissatisfaction with cultural practices that prevent women from inheriting their parents’ properties, pointing out how these norms hinder progress.

From her secondary school days, Saskay understood the significance of having money, even in small amounts, as it gave her a sense of freedom and confidence.

This early realisation of financial independence would later fuel her ambitions. Since her time on Big Brother Naija Season 6, Saskay has evolved into a media consultant, actor, and digital content creator. When asked if she now feels she has economic power, Saskay says yes. “Just having the freedom to buy whatever I want is some sort of power.” She also believes that having money has amplified her voice, stating, “there’s a confidence that comes with having money.”

And if Saskay woke up tomorrow with a hundred million dollars and never had to work again—would she take it? You’ll have to watch the video to find out.

