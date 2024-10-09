Connect with us

Legacy Continues as Ozinna Anumudu Channels Her Mother's Style for #HerMoneyHerPower

Catch Up with Your BBNaija9 Faves: Ocee, Kassia & Topher on BellaNaija’s "The Dip”

Ayo Maff Drops the Video for "8 Days," Sharing His Journey of Success

Tjay, Handi & Shaun Dish on Their BBNaija9 Experience in BellaNaija’s “10 Questions With…”

Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman’s Money Talk Will Make You Smile and Get Your Finances in Check | #HerMoneyHerPower

Ugoccie Teams Up with Yemi Alade to Bring Us the Love-Packed Vibes of "Ogologo"

Tems Talks Coachella Surprises & That Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dress on "The Jennifer Hudson Show"

Tems Brings the Heat to Jennifer Hudson Show with "Love Me Jeje" Performance

“Aspire for More!” Nelo Okeke’s Inspiring Message on #HerMoneyHerPower

Craving Something New? Try Daniel Ochuko’s Moist Lemon Cake Recipe

Legacy Continues as Ozinna Anumudu Channels Her Mother's Style for #HerMoneyHerPower [WATCH]

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Ozinna Anumudu turned heads at the #HerMoneyHerPower event in a chic retro CHANEL skirt set, originally owned by her mother.

Zina Anumudu in Retro Chanel, Photo credit: @ozinna

In case you didn’t know, Ozinna is the gorgeous daughter of renowned Nigerian fashion icon Nkiru Anumudu with late businessman and Globe Motors Chairman, William Anumudu. Nkiru, who is loved for her elegant outfits and exceptional hat collection, purchased this lovely set about 20 years ago.

Nkiru Anumudu in the same Chanel suit from 2004. Photo Credit: @ozinna

Nkiru’s love for fashion has inspired countless individuals, and her legacy continues with her daughter, Ozinna. By rocking this vintage gem, Zina (as she’s fondly called) demonstrated her eco-consciousness and paid homage to her mother’s impeccable style.

No doubt, Chanel’s iconic designs are renowned for their luxurious quality and enduring style, making them coveted pieces for fashion enthusiasts around the world. The timeless piece excellently showcased her taste and commitment to sustainable fashion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Let this be your cue to find gems hidden in your mother’s wardrobe. Cheers to Vintage fashion.

Credit: @ozinna

