Legacy Continues as Ozinna Anumudu Channels Her Mother’s Style for #HerMoneyHerPower [WATCH]

Ozinna Anumudu turned heads at the #HerMoneyHerPower event in a chic retro CHANEL skirt set, originally owned by her mother.

In case you didn’t know, Ozinna is the gorgeous daughter of renowned Nigerian fashion icon Nkiru Anumudu with late businessman and Globe Motors Chairman, William Anumudu. Nkiru, who is loved for her elegant outfits and exceptional hat collection, purchased this lovely set about 20 years ago.

Nkiru’s love for fashion has inspired countless individuals, and her legacy continues with her daughter, Ozinna. By rocking this vintage gem, Zina (as she’s fondly called) demonstrated her eco-consciousness and paid homage to her mother’s impeccable style.

No doubt, Chanel’s iconic designs are renowned for their luxurious quality and enduring style, making them coveted pieces for fashion enthusiasts around the world. The timeless piece excellently showcased her taste and commitment to sustainable fashion.

Let this be your cue to find gems hidden in your mother’s wardrobe. Cheers to Vintage fashion.

Credit: @ozinna

