Ayo Maff Drops the Video for “8 Days,” Sharing His Journey of Success

Singer-songwriter Ayo Maff has just dropped the music video for his track “8 Days,” a deeply personal reflection on struggle, determination, and prayers for success.

In this soul-stirring piece, Ayo Maff takes us back to when he was 15, driven by financial hardships and a fierce desire to lift his mother out of suffering. The song speaks to his early attempts at various local hustles, unaware that his music would one day take him far. Touching on themes of perseverance and faith, Ayo Maff offers a message of hope—that with hard work and divine intervention, anyone’s story can change.

“8 Days” is the foutrth track of his recently rlewsed debut EP “Maffian,” and through both the lyrics and visuals, Ayo Maff captures the relentless pursuit of success while praying for mercy, protection, and victory for himself and those around him.

Watch the music video below