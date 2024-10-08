Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ayo Maff Drops the Video for "8 Days," Sharing His Journey of Success

BN TV Scoop

Catch Up with Your BBNaija9 Faves: Ocee, Kassia & Topher on BellaNaija’s "The Dip”

BN TV Scoop

Tjay, Handi & Shaun Dish on Their BBNaija9 Experience in BellaNaija’s “10 Questions With…”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman’s Money Talk Will Make You Smile and Get Your Finances in Check | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Music

Ugoccie Teams Up with Yemi Alade to Bring Us the Love-Packed Vibes of "Ogologo"

BN TV Music

Tems Talks Coachella Surprises & That Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dress on "The Jennifer Hudson Show"

BN TV Music

Tems Brings the Heat to Jennifer Hudson Show with "Love Me Jeje" Performance

BN TV Career Inspired

“Aspire for More!” Nelo Okeke’s Inspiring Message on #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Something New? Try Daniel Ochuko’s Moist Lemon Cake Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Asake & Wizkid in the Music Video for "MMS"

BN TV

Ayo Maff Drops the Video for “8 Days,” Sharing His Journey of Success

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Ayo Maff has just dropped the music video for his track “8 Days,” a deeply personal reflection on struggle, determination, and prayers for success.

In this soul-stirring piece, Ayo Maff takes us back to when he was 15, driven by financial hardships and a fierce desire to lift his mother out of suffering. The song speaks to his early attempts at various local hustles, unaware that his music would one day take him far. Touching on themes of perseverance and faith, Ayo Maff offers a message of hope—that with hard work and divine intervention, anyone’s story can change.

“8 Days” is the foutrth track of his recently rlewsed debut EP “Maffian,” and through both the lyrics and visuals, Ayo Maff captures the relentless pursuit of success while praying for mercy, protection, and victory for himself and those around him.

Watch the music video below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php