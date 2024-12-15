Connect with us

A Spontaneous First Date Set The Pace For Adaora & Arinze's Love Journey

Isn’t it amazing how one spontaneous decision to change your life forever? Five years ago, Arinze made one such decision, and it led him straight to his soulmate, Adaora.

He embarked on a three-hour trip just to go on a coffee date, and we agree—it was totally worth it! Fast forward to a romantic proposal in Marrakesh, and now these two have signed up for a lifetime of bliss. Their pre-wedding shoot is giving us a truckload of sweetness, and we simply can’t get enough. Their undeniable chemistry and love is evident in each frame… Just keep scrolling to relish it all.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Adaora:

Our story began on April 20, 2019, at a mutual friend’s house party. Amidst the laughter and lively conversations, our paths crossed, and an unexplainable connection sparked between us. Despite Arinze living in a different city, just one week later, he made a spontaneous decision that would change our lives forever. Arinze travelled three hours to London for what was supposed to be a simple coffee date. That “simple” coffee turned into an unforgettable five-hour date filled with shared dreams, laughter, and an undeniable bond. Neither of us wanted that day to end.

 

    

On August 17, 2019, Arinze asked me to be his girlfriend, and our journey together officially began. The start of our relationship wasn’t easy, with us living in different countries, and then in different cities, but our love proved to be stronger than the distance. We found joy in the little things, bonding over our shared love for trying out new foods, working out, and watching comedy shows. Four years later, on August 17, 2023, Arinze planned a surprise trip to Marrakesh. In that beautiful, enchanting city, he got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. It was a moment straight out of a fairytale, a memory we will cherish forever.

              

Credits

Bride @adaorasoludo
Photography @motayoweddings
Planner @elithan_events

 

