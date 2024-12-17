From Bible School To Happy Ever After! Enjoy Helen & Vire’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Nine years ago, Helen decided to enrol in a Bible school. Little did she know that this journey would not only deepen her faith but also lead her to her soulmate, Vire.

Their bond was strengthened after a lively argument over differing opinions. What seemed like a clash at first soon turned into the spark of something extraordinary. Now, Helen and Vire are on to forever, and their pre-wedding photos perfectly capture the beauty of their journey. They look so perfect together and we are absolutely rooting for them! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Helen:

Back in August 2015, I enrolled in Bible school at Living Faith Church, thinking it would just be another step in my spiritual journey. I didn’t realise that I was about to meet the love of my life. It all started innocently enough, We were four strangers who became friends in class, and the two of us became closer, building a stronger friendship. But there was one day in particular after we wrote an exam on the principles of faith, four of us had a heated debate on one of the answers, he was so sure of himself and I was equally confident. The stakes were high, but the banter was even higher.

When the results came out, he got all A’s, while I, to my surprise ended up with a B. He couldn’t resist teasing me about it (he still does) and what could I do but laugh? That lighthearted moment turned into something more, our connection deepened and I started to see him in a new light . His intelligence and charm were undeniable, but there was something else – an unspoken bond that was growing stronger by the day.

