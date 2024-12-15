Formula 1 Could Make an African Comeback as Rwanda Bids to Host a Grand Prix

Rwanda has officially announced its bid to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, potentially marking the sport’s return to Africa for the first time since the 1993 South African Grand Prix in Kyalami.

The announcement was made by President Paul Kagame during the opening of the FIA General Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda. Speaking at the event, he expressed Rwanda’s excitement about the bid and acknowledged the progress made in discussions with F1 leadership.

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting a Formula One Grand Prix. A big thank you to (Formula 1 CEO) Stefano (Domenicali) and the entire team at F1, for the good progress in our discussions so far. I assure you that we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment which it deserves. Together we will build something we can all be proud of.”

This announcement coincides with the FIA General Assembly being held in Africa for the first time. The event was attended by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Rwanda’s Sports Minister Richard Nyirihishema.

Mohammed highlighted Rwanda’s growing influence in motorsport and the country’s alignment with the FIA’s values of innovation, sustainability, and road safety.