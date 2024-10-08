Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla & More Score Nominations at 2024 MTV EMAs

MTV has announced the nominations for the 2024 Europe Music Awards 2024 (EMAS), and representing the African continent are Rema, Tyla, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Tems, and Asake. Leading the pack with four nominations each, Ayra Starr and Tyla are nominated in key categroies like Best New, Best Push, Best R&B and Best Afrobeats. Other Nigerian artists nominated for Best Afrobeats award are Asake, Burna Boy, Rema and Tems.

On the international scene, Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the second year running with seven nods, including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans. Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter follow closely behind with five nominations each, recognised in categories such as Best Song, Best Video, and Best Artist.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the 2024 MTV EMAs will take place on Sunday, November 10 at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena. It promises to be an iconic night, highlighting both global and African talent. The event will be broadcast live on MTV UK, Channel 5, and Pluto TV at 9 p.m. GMT and will be available on-demand on Paramount+ starting Tuesday, November 12.

Here are the nominees below:

Best Song

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Video

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Charli xcx – 360

Eminem – Houdini

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Artist

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Peso Pluma, Anitta – BELLAKEO

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best New

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Best Rock

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

Best K-Pop

Jimin

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids

Best Alternative

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

Best Hip-Hop

Central Cee

Eminem

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla

USHER

Victoria Monét



Best Live

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift

Travis Scott

Best Push

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli xcx

Katy Perry

LISA

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best UK & Ireland Act

Central Cee

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Dua Lipa

Hozier

RAYE