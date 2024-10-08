Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla & More Score Nominations at 2024 MTV EMAs

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

MTV has announced the nominations for the 2024 Europe Music Awards 2024 (EMAS), and representing the African continent are Rema, Tyla, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Tems, and Asake. Leading the pack with four nominations each, Ayra Starr and Tyla are nominated in key categroies like Best New, Best Push, Best R&B and Best Afrobeats. Other Nigerian artists nominated for Best Afrobeats award are Asake, Burna Boy, Rema and Tems.

On the international scene, Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the second year running with seven nods, including Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans.  Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter follow closely behind with five nominations each, recognised in categories such as Best Song, Best Video, and Best Artist.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the 2024 MTV EMAs will take place on Sunday, November 10 at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena. It promises to be an iconic night, highlighting both global and African talent. The event will be broadcast live on MTV UK, Channel 5, and Pluto TV at 9 p.m. GMT and will be available on-demand on Paramount+ starting Tuesday, November 12.

Here are the nominees below:

Best Song

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Video

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Charli xcx – 360
Eminem – Houdini
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Artist

Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
Peso Pluma, Anitta – BELLAKEO
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best New

Ayra Starr
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
LE SSERAFIM
Teddy Swims
The Last Dinner Party
Tyla

Best Pop

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla

Best Rock

Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher
The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira

Best K-Pop

Jimin
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
LISA
NewJeans
Stray Kids

Best Alternative

Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia

Best Hip-Hop

Central Cee
Eminem
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

Best R&B

Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla
USHER
Victoria Monét

Best Live

Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift
Travis Scott

Best Push

Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét

Biggest Fans

Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli xcx
Katy Perry
LISA
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

Best UK & Ireland Act

Central Cee
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Dua Lipa
Hozier
RAYE

