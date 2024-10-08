Ugoccie Teams Up with Yemi Alade to Bring Us the Love-Packed Vibes of “Ogologo”

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Ugoccie has just dropped the music video for her latest single, “Ogologo,” featuring the sensational Yemi Alade. This love track dives into the thrilling emotions of new love, capturing the joy of finding romance after heartbreak.

With “Ogologo,” Ugoccie and Yemi Alade take listeners on a journey of rediscovery—celebrating the excitement, bliss, and desire to share life’s adventures with a newfound lover. From dancing through the night to dreaming of exotic getaways, this song is all about revelling in love’s most exhilarating moments.

Watch the video below and feel the love!

