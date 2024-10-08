Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman’s Money Talk Will Make You Smile and Get Your Finances in Check | #HerMoneyHerPower

Connect with us

BN TV

This heartwarming video of Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and her sweetheart, Ibrahim Suleiman, discussing has us all smiling and contemplating our next economic power move. We’re sure it will do the same for you.

Beyond the humour, their conversation dives into the importance of women having a voice in household finances. They emphasise why it’s essential for women to earn their own income and have autonomy over how their money is spent. Moreover, they advocate for changes that ensure women’s voices are heard both at home and in society.

Drawing from their experiences, Linda and Ibrahim offer practical advice on achieving financial independence. They discuss how they manage their finances, particularly during times when one isn’t earning. Linda shares how Ibrahim has helped her curb her spending, while she encourages him to save more. Together, they regularly review their budget and set financial goals, which reinforces their bond and teamwork.

Their inspiring stories about money will motivate you to embark on your journey toward economic power.

The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, led by The She Tank and BellaNaija, is fostering important conversations and driving positive change around women making money and living life on their own terms, highlighting the strength that economic power brings.

Watch Linda and Ibrahim’s inspiring and humorous video below:

