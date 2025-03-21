Connect with us

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade's "Big Connection" Visuals Celebrate Power & Wealth | Watch

BN TV Inspired Literature

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Dream Count, American Academia & Why She’s Not on Social Media

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Jarvis, Peller, Folagade Banks & Azziad Go Head-to-Head on Kiekie Unscripted Experience

BN TV Music

Ladipoe’s "I No Be God" Is About Love, Limits, and Showing Up Anyway

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch BamBam Sing for the Odogwus & Get Ready to Fall in Love Again!

BN TV Cuisine

Ever Tried Bofrot? Here’s How to Make This Ghanaian Snack

BN TV Living

Want to Learn the Secret of Sales? Lanre Olusola & Paul Foh Break This Down on Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV Music

Samini's "Chaana" Video Showcases the Beauty of Africa Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

BN TV Music

South African Rapper Cassper Nyovest Brings the Heat with ‘Kusho Bani’ Visuals

BN TV Music

Craig David and Tiwa Savage’s "Commitment" Video Is Here | Watch

BN TV

Yemi Alade’s “Big Connection” Visuals Celebrate Power & Wealth | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

A week after turning 36, Yemi Alade is back with the visuals for “Big Connection,” a track from her album “Rebel Queen.” The song celebrates success, wealth, and the power of strong connections.

She makes it clear, she’s a big spender with no competition, moving through Lagos, South Africa, and beyond with ease. She also reflects on how her life changed after divine intervention, singing, “As my God e enter, my story change forever.”

The visuals are full of energy, with Yemi having fun and dancing. She switches between outfits effortlessly, keeping her colours coordinated, even her car matches her look.

Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php