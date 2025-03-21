Yemi Alade’s “Big Connection” Visuals Celebrate Power & Wealth | Watch

A week after turning 36, Yemi Alade is back with the visuals for “Big Connection,” a track from her album “Rebel Queen.” The song celebrates success, wealth, and the power of strong connections.

She makes it clear, she’s a big spender with no competition, moving through Lagos, South Africa, and beyond with ease. She also reflects on how her life changed after divine intervention, singing, “As my God e enter, my story change forever.”

The visuals are full of energy, with Yemi having fun and dancing. She switches between outfits effortlessly, keeping her colours coordinated, even her car matches her look.

Watch below.