Yemi Alade Celebrates Individuality & Heritage in “Rebel Queen” feat. Angélique Kidjo & Ziggy Marley

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Afropop star Yemi Alade has released her sixth studio album, “Rebel Queen.” A sonic journey through the heart of Africa with global influences, the album is a celebration of individuality, femininity, and heritage.

“Rebel Queen” is a confluence of Alade’s signature motivational lyrics and uplifting melodies. Collaborations with Angélique Kidjo, Ziggy Marley, KiDi, Innoss’B, Femi One, and Konshens enrich the album’s diverse sound, blending traditional African rhythms with contemporary beats. Tracks like “Ki Lo Wa Wa,” “Chairman,” “Carry Me,” and “Baddie (Remix)” showcase Alade’s ability to seamlessly fuse different musical styles.

From the anthemic “Tomorrow” to the empowering “I’m Sorry,” the album tackles themes of hope, unity, and gender equality. With “Rebel Queen,” Yemi confidently asserts her position as a global music icon while staying true to her African roots. As she proudly proclaims on “Bop,” “I’m humble, but I’m not down to earth.

Listen to the album below:

 

