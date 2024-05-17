Yemi Alade Gears Up for New Album with Upbeat Single “Tomorrow”

Yemi Alade has an album in the works! The Afrobeat queen is fueling anticipation for her sixth studio album (following 2020’s “Empress“) with the release of a new single, “Tomorrow.”

Produced by DeeYassobeatz, “Tomorrow” is an up-tempo track that celebrates the preciousness of a new day. It serves as a powerful reminder that even amidst challenges, each tomorrow holds the promise of a fresh start and the potential for a brighter future.

This optimistic message is particularly important in today’s world, encouraging listeners to embrace hope and keep moving forward.

Listen below: