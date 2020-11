Afrobeats sensation Yemi Alade comes though with the release of her much awaited album “Empress“.

The 15-track album houses recently released songs like “True Love“, “I Choose You” and “Boyz“. It features a collection of talented artists including Patoranking, Rudeboy Estelle, Dadju, Vegedream and Mzansi Youth Choir.

Listen to the album below.

True Love

Yoyoyo

Mami-Water

Loose My Mind feat. Vegedream

Dancina

Boyz

I Choose You feat. Dadju



Control

Temptation feat. Patoranking

Ice

Deceive feat. Rudeboy

Turn Up

Rain feat. Mzansi Youth Choir

Weekend feat. Estelle

Double Double