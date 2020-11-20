Connect with us

Omah Lay's EP "What Have We Done" is Totally Worth the Wait

New Video: Boybreed feat. Minz - Julie

New Album: Yela - Existence Resistance

Stream Lady Donli's Double Release "Rockstar Parole" Here

New Video: 9ice - Zaddy

New Music: Lami Phillips feat. Moelogo - Kadara (Destiny)

Basketmouth features Waje, Oxlade, Peruzzi in New Soundtrack Album "Yabasi"

New Music + Lyric Video: Lyta - Everybody

New Music: Zlatan - Lagos Anthem

New Music: L.A.X - Sade

Talented Afrobeats singer Omah Lay has released his highly anticipated Extended Playlist “What Have We Done” and it is everything it’s expected to be! Chilled, smooth vibes that’ll get you dancing and wanting more all weekend.

Ahead of the EP premiere, Omah Lay took to his official page to write,

This time last year I was holed up in my tiny room singing my guts out, not knowing if people would ever hear or even appreciate these songs. Fast forward few months later, those songs came together to become an EP titled ‘Get Layd’ and that shit changed my life!!!

I see myself everywhere, hear myself everywhere, feels great! Everything I ever wished for… But with it went the simple things of life, I miss being Stanley!!! Got me asking myself sometimes WHAT HAVE WE DONE???!!! Don’t mind me, this shit is still new to me. I like to think that I have grown since the last time you heard from me and I’m sure you’d hear that from my music.

The EP houses the remix of his “Get Layd” hit track “Damn” featuring American rapper 6lack.

Production credits go to Omah Lay, Echotheguru, Tuzi, Tempoe and Bizzouch, with all songs mixed and mastered by Swaps.

Stream the EP below:

My Bebe

Can’t Relate

Godly

Confession

Damn feat. 6lack (Bonus Track)

