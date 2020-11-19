Must Watch: Wizkid’s “A Day In The Live” Performance is Everything and More!

This one’s for everyone who has ever wondered what their favorite musicians gets up to in a day!

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid partners with YouTube to present three hours of live interactive performance you won’t find it anywhere else.

In this live show hosted by Julie Adenuga, the singer is dishing out premium entertainment to celebrate the recent release of his hit album “Made In Lagos“.

From “No Stress“, “Reckless“, “Blessed” featuring Damian Marley, “Ginger” featuring Burna Boy and “Smile” featuring H.E.R to previous hits like “Ojuelegba“, “Bad Energy” with Skepta, “Come Closer” featuring Drake, “Joro” and “Soco“, watch Wizkid perform all your favorite songs from the new album, projects like “SFTOS” and “Sound Man“, and more.

Enjoy: