Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” Album Is Out Now & the Perfect Start to the Weekend

It’s finally here!

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has dropped his highly anticipated album “Made In Lagos“.

The album “Made In Lagos”, which was originally scheduled for release on October 15, is dedicated to Nigerians in light of the police brutality occurring in his beloved country.

“It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” says Wizkid, “Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families – our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS.”

The 14-track album not only envelops listeners in the unique sounds, live instrumentation and vibes of Lagos, but celebrates Wizkid’s love and appreciation for where he comes from and his inspirational journey with standout tracks such as “Blessed” and “Reckless.”

The project includes features from an incredible group of chart-topping artists – Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R. Ella Mai and Starboy Entertainment’s youngest signee Terri.

Stream the album below:

Reckless

Ginger feat. Burna Boy

Longtime feat. Skepta

Mighty Wine

Blessed feat. Damian Marley

Smile feat. H.E.R.

Piece of Me feat. Ella Mai

No Stress

True Love feat. Tay Iwar & Projexx

Sweet One

Essence feat. Tems

Roma feat. Terri

Gyrate

Grace