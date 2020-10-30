New Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Naira Marley – Ole

Tiwa Savage serves out the visuals for her hit song “Ole” featuring Naira Marley. “Ole” is one of the singles taken off Tiwa’s “Celia” album.

The Clarence Peters directed video is “dedicated to every single life lost to injustice in Nigeria. A change is coming soon… #WEARETIRED”

Tiwa says, “It’s time to reclaim our Nigeria back, we shall not only continue from where our parents left off but we shall win. Our children will only read about this and they will not experience it.”

Watch the video: