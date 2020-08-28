Connect with us

You Should Totally Start Your Weekend with Tiwa Savage's New "Celia" Album

New Video: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks - Banger

New Video: Nappy - Many Things

Darey Art Alade is answering all Your Questions on the "Way Home Docu-Series"

Patoranking's Third Studio Album "Three" Is Such A Vibe

New Music: Hbee - Totori

New Video: Burna Boy feat. Chris Martin - Monsters You Made

New Video: Niniola - Addicted

Brace Up Guys! Tekno's Debut Album Is On The Way

"African Queen," "Olufunmi" & "Gongo Aso" make it to Davido's "Playlist Of My Life" on Teen Vogue

Published

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’ve been waiting for it, it’s finally here!

Tiwa Savage has given us her much anticipated album “Celia” and we’re ready to groove into the weekend with the chilled vibes we’re getting from this masterpiece.

The music star who signed with International label Motown Records back in 2019 had her album listed by Vogue as one of the albums to look out for this year and we totally agree.

The 12-tracker album which was released under Motown Records includes hits like “Dangerous Love“, “Koroba” and the self acclaimed African Bad Gyal’s most recent hit “Temptation” Featuring Sam Smith.

“Celia” also holds features from Naira Marley, Davido, Dice Alies, Stefflon Don and Hamza. For Tiwa, this project pays homage to her mother who happens to be the strongest person she knows, and other women in the world who are killing it in their various careers.

Listen to the album below:

Save My Life

Temptation feat. Sam Smith

Pakalamisi feat. Hamzaa

Koroba

Bombay feat. Stefflon Don & Dice Alies

Dangerous Love

Park Well feat. Davido

Us (Interlude)

FWMM

Ole feat. Naira Marley

Attention

Glory

Celia’s Song

