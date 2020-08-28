Patoranking’s Third Studio Album “Three” Is Such A Vibe

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Get ready to dance the weekend away with Patoranking‘s highly anticipated third studio album “Three“. It’s everything we expected, and more! We have to give it up for the Raggae/Dance Hall music star, he really outdid himself on this one.

The album “Three” is packed with special guests including Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol and Ghanaian Pop singer King Promise. It also houses his recently released smash hit “Abule“.

Producers who worked on this work of art are Telz, Ctea, Coublon, Jaydot, Dera, Mr Kamera, Culan, Hysaint and KillaShay. It was mastered by Malcom Tariq Smith and executive produced by Master Garzy.

This album is dear to the A-list superstar as it holds various meanings and represents energy of kindness, joy, imagination, creativity and growth – all of which are visibly reflected in his personal life and career.

Listen to the album:

Mon Bébé feat. Flavour

Yo Body

Whine it feat. Sauti Sol

Nobody

Black Girl Magic

Abule

Matter feat Tiwa Savage

Brrr

Do Me

Odo Bra feat. King Promise

Lion In The Jungle

Love Is The Answer

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

