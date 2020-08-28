Connect with us

Darey Art Alade is answering all Your Questions on the “Way Home Docu-Series”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Get in here people, Darey says he is back to making music!

We probably got the memo after his recent release, “Jah Guide Me“. If you missed it, the veteran singer is revealing this and more in his forthcoming “Way Home Docu-Series“, which he’s teasing with a heart warming trailer captioned:

So you’ve all had questions, and now, I will be answering them through the ‘Way Home Docu-Series’. I’ll talk and more importantly, show you everything about my journey these past years and let you in on what is to come.

The first episode will arrive on Wednesday, September 2.

Watch the trailer below:

BellaNaija.com

