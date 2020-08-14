New Music + Lyric Video: Darey – Jah Guide Me

Nigerian Afro Pop veteran Darey has served us a new single tagged “Jah Guide Me“, together with it’s lyric video. “Jah Guide Me” was produced by Pheelz.

The singer-songwriter released the tune with the statement:

Jah Guide Me” is a song for all situations and with a depth that promises to get you thinking. The song comes at a critical period in our humanity where we have been reminded of just how fleeting life is and how supplication, prayer, spirituality and the belief in a higher power often sees us asking for guidance as we navigate these tough times. Darey plays in the pensive territory and brings a strong message of hope.”

Stream the audio:

Watch the Lyric video below: