John Legend’s “Wild” Music Video is the official announcement for Baby Number 3 with Chrissy Teigen

Have you seen John Legend‘s new video for “Wild“? If you haven’t, spoiler alert!!

The singer and his charming wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child and we’re super excited for the lovebirds.

The famous singer’s “Wild” video which starred Chrissy and their two adorable children (Luna and Miles), revealed a baby bump towards the end.

The video which premiered live on YouTube, was directed by Nabil Elderkin.

They were both thrilled to recreate the beginning of their love story, as well as document the growth of their family in the new video.

Watch “Wild” video below:

Watch the Live premier: