John Legend’s Move Afrika Performance Was a Love Letter to Nigerian Fashion

Global Citizen’s Move Afrika show was already shaping up to be a historic event, but when John Legend took the stage as the headliner, he didn’t just bring his signature soulful vocals, he made a powerful statement with his wardrobe. The Grammy-winning icon used his platform to spotlight some of the finest African designers, especially Nigerian Designers, seamlessly merging music and fashion in a way only a legend could.

For the electrifying performance, Legend stepped out in a series of meticulously curated ensembles. From the bold, contemporary look from Eleven Sixten by Ugo Mozie, a brand celebrated for its modern, yet timeless take on African fashion.

Next, he switched into a White suit by Orange Culture, the label known for pushing boundaries with its gender-fluid designs and artistic storytelling.

And, in a moment that sent waves across the fashion world, he graced the stage in a green-and-white polka dot two-piece by Emmy Kasbit, a designer revered for his innovative use of traditional African textiles.

The repetition of green and white wasn’t just a stylistic choice, it was an intentional tribute to Nigeria’s national colours; a subtle yet impactful way of honouring the country on a global platform, elevating homegrown talent and giving it the spotlight it deserves.