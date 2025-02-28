Connect with us

Scoop Style

Funke Akindele’s Pinstripe Suit Said “I Run Things” and We Love It

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

“I Love to Bridge Both Worlds”—Uzee Usman on Navigating Kannywood & Nollywood | #BNMeetTheStar

Inspired Scoop Sports

"This Is the Right Thing For Me": Lewis Hamilton on His Ferrari Move & What Comes Next

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Newlyweds Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Make a Stylish Statement at the 2025 Trace Awards

Culture Inspired Living Scoop

Goody Goody, Gala & Capri Sun: These Nigerian Snacks Were the Real MVPs of Our Childhood

BN TV Cuisine Scoop

No Crust, No Fuss—Just Pure Bliss with This Basque Cheesecake Recipe by Spice Bangla

Movies & TV Scoop

Oscars 2025: Here’s What to Expect & When to Tune In from Nigeria

Inspired Movies Movies & TV Scoop

The Role That Changed Everything: Pepi Sonuga Talks 'Six Triple Eight' & Her Nigerian Pride

Arts Inspired Scoop

Modupeola Fadugba Wins the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2025

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Keke Palmer’s Reaction to Winning Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards Is a Must See

Scoop

Funke Akindele’s Pinstripe Suit Said “I Run Things” and We Love It

Funke Akindele stepped into Kiekie Unscripted Experience serving boardroom-meets-runway energy in a sharp pinstripe suit, crisp white shirt, and sleek black tie.

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

At the premiere of Kiekie Unscripted Experience, the theme was Celebrity Alter Ego, but Funke Akindele arrived as something far more compelling—herself.

Dressed in a classic pinstripe suit, she leaned into the commanding elegance of structured tailoring. The blazer, with its notched lapel and cinched waist, framed her figure with precision, complemented by straight-cut trousers. A black tie over a crisp white shirt balanced classic tailoring with contemporary ease.

She kept the accessories minimal: short, slick blonde hair, sleek cat-eye sunglasses, a swipe of bold red lipstick. Her look mae the right statement with minimalism and it’s a reminder that sometimes, the most compelling persona is simply being yourself.

If you’re looking for a lesson in rocking a suit with confidence and style, take notes. This is how it’s done.

See photos below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php