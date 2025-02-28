Scoop
Funke Akindele’s Pinstripe Suit Said “I Run Things” and We Love It
Funke Akindele stepped into Kiekie Unscripted Experience serving boardroom-meets-runway energy in a sharp pinstripe suit, crisp white shirt, and sleek black tie.
At the premiere of Kiekie Unscripted Experience, the theme was Celebrity Alter Ego, but Funke Akindele arrived as something far more compelling—herself.
Dressed in a classic pinstripe suit, she leaned into the commanding elegance of structured tailoring. The blazer, with its notched lapel and cinched waist, framed her figure with precision, complemented by straight-cut trousers. A black tie over a crisp white shirt balanced classic tailoring with contemporary ease.
She kept the accessories minimal: short, slick blonde hair, sleek cat-eye sunglasses, a swipe of bold red lipstick. Her look mae the right statement with minimalism and it’s a reminder that sometimes, the most compelling persona is simply being yourself.
If you’re looking for a lesson in rocking a suit with confidence and style, take notes. This is how it’s done.
See photos below
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram