See How Stars Channelled Their Inner Beyoncé at the Kiekie Unscripted Experience Premiere

Published

38 mins ago

 on

Last night was a whole experience. The Kiekie Unscripted Experience premiere had stars, energy, and of course, fashion. With a dress code that called for guests to channel their inner Beyoncé, it was clear from the start that people were going to show up and show out.

Kiekie went full superstar mode in a silver mini dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic floor-length fringe cape. She topped it off with a metallic cowboy hat and a custom mic, serving straight Renaissance Tour energy.

Funke Akindele took a different route and went full boss mode. She stepped out in a black pinstripe suit, white shirt, and black tie. The blonde hair and bold red lip pulled everything together effortlessly.

Guests arrived with different interpretations of “Alter Ego channeling the Queen Beyoncé.” Some went for high glamour, others leaned into an edgier style.

See how the guests channelled their inner Beyoncé below.

Kiekie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Funke Akindele

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Veekee James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Hawa Magaji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWANANNA (@hawa_magaji)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Toke Makinwa and Erica Nwelidem

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Simi Drey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Tomike and Adeyemi Okanlawan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

