See How Stars Channelled Their Inner Beyoncé at the Kiekie Unscripted Experience Premiere

Last night was a whole experience. The Kiekie Unscripted Experience premiere had stars, energy, and of course, fashion. With a dress code that called for guests to channel their inner Beyoncé, it was clear from the start that people were going to show up and show out.

Kiekie went full superstar mode in a silver mini dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic floor-length fringe cape. She topped it off with a metallic cowboy hat and a custom mic, serving straight Renaissance Tour energy.

Funke Akindele took a different route and went full boss mode. She stepped out in a black pinstripe suit, white shirt, and black tie. The blonde hair and bold red lip pulled everything together effortlessly.

Guests arrived with different interpretations of “Alter Ego channeling the Queen Beyoncé.” Some went for high glamour, others leaned into an edgier style.

See how the guests channelled their inner Beyoncé below.

Kiekie

Kiekie

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele

Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci

Veekee James

Veekee James

Tomike Adeoye

Tomike Adeoye

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini Dima-Okojie

Hawa Magaji

Hawa Magaji

Lilian Afegbai

Lilian Afegbai

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe

Toke Makinwa and Erica Nwelidem

Toke Makinwa and Erica Nwelidem

Simi Drey

Simi Drey

Tomike and Adeyemi Okanlawan