Norbert & Gloria Young Have Been Married for 23 Years—And They Still Have That Spark!

Norbert and Gloria Young share the secrets to 23 years of love on ‘Love Notes with Tope’ by Tope Olowoniyan
3 hours ago

After 23 years together, Nollywood’s Norbert and Gloria Young are proving that love only gets sweeter with time. In the latest episode of ‘Love Notes by Tope’, the beloved couple takes a trip down memory lane, sharing the moments that have shaped their marriage, from their funniest memories to the challenges that made them stronger.

With laughter, sweet confessions, and a few surprises along the way, they open up about what it really takes to make love last. And just when you think it can’t get any sweeter, an unexpected anniversary surprise leaves everyone feeling the love.

Hosted by Nollywood actress Tope Olowoniyan, ‘Love Notes with Tope’ dives into the real-life love stories of Nollywood couples, showing us the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Previous episodes have featured couples like Daniel and Mercy Abua, as well as Stan and Blessing Nze.

Catch all the love, the wisdom, and the unexpected moments in the latest episode below

