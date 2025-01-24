Connect with us

Watch the Trailer for “Something About The Briggs” Starring Liz Benson-Ameye, Bukky Wright & More

2 hours ago

By next week, Bukola Ogunsola’s latest film, “Something About The Briggs,” will light up cinema screens across the country.

The story beautifully explores love, marriage, and forgiveness, bringing together some of Nollywood’s most beloved stars. From Nollywood veterans, Liz BensonAmeye, Bukky Wright, Norbert Young, Zack Orji, and Gloria Young being joined by more Nollywod stars including Daniel Etim Effiong, Ariyiike Dimples, Rita Dominic, Iyabo Ojo, Stan Nze, Kenneth Okolie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Linda Ejiofor, Kanaga Jnr, Elma Mbadiwe, Simi Drey, and Tubosun Aiyedehin, the cast is a true treat for movie lovers.

“Something About the Briggs” is a Love, Marriage, and Family focused film. I’m so excited for you to see all of your favourite stars like you’ve never seen them before! I would say save the date, but clear your calendar is more like it!” says an elated Bukola Ogunsola.

Behind the scenes, the film came to life with the help of a talented production team. KC Obiajulu handled cinematography, Abisola Omolade brought the sets to life as art director, and Uvie Enakarhire served as assistant director. Joseph Duke ensured smooth operations as production manager, while Yolanda Okereke and T.A’LA Mode Beauty delivered exceptional costumes and makeup, with over 150 custom-designed outfits featured in the film.

Set to debut in cinemas on 31 January 2025, “Something About The Briggs” promises heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable performances, and stunning visuals.

Watch the trailer below

