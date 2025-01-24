Connect with us

BN TV

Yomi & Ella’s Love Story Blossoms in Episode 7 of “A Heart on The Line”

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Their first night together was the start of something special. The next morning, Yomi was every bit the gentleman, treating Ella to a delicious breakfast.

It’s clear their connection is strong, and they’re both thoroughly enjoying their time together. In fact, things are moving so smoothly that Yomi even invited Ella to his sister Lolade’s gender reveal celebration—an event they’re both excited to attend.

At the same time, preparations for the Trustcare Clinic fundraiser are buzzing with energy. Saniye and Oyinda have jumped in to lend a hand, making sure everything is on track for a successful event.

Watch below

