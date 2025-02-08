Connect with us

Ella’s Home Is Slipping Away—Can She Stop It? Find Out in Episode 9 of "A Heart on the Line"

Uzoms Kitchen’s Chicken Pepper Soup Recipe Is One to Try This Weekend

Diary of a Naija Girl's Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Are Engaged!

Watch Alex Iwobi Talk Football, Family & Love on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Rema Samples Sade Adu in His New Single "Baby (Is It a Crime)" – Listen Here!

Watch Tiwa Savage Get Vulnerable in this Emotional Acoustic Version of "Forgiveness"

Joeboy’s "SMH" Captures the Reality of Love That Just Won’t Work | Listen

Sweeten Your Valentine's Day with This Easy Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe by Infoods Specials

Simi’s Love Songs Will Have You Falling in Love All Over Again This Valentine’s Season

Feel the Joy in Anendlessocean's "Juba" Music Video

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

In Episode 9 of “A Heart on the Line,” Ella finds herself at a breaking point. Losing the home her father left her is no longer just a fear—it’s becoming reality. And standing right beside her, offering comfort, is Yomi—the very man who took it.

Elsewhere, Yomi proudly shares his latest ‘win’ with his father, expecting praise. Instead, he’s met with a reaction that leaves him frustrated. He turns to Claire for support, but the conversation takes a turn, and by the end of it, their relationship is over.

Ella, determined to fight for her home, tries to meet the Town Planning director but gets nowhere. Meanwhile, Yomi pushes forward, hoping to convince her to sign off the property. But if there’s one thing about Ella, it’s that she doesn’t give in that easily.

Will she find a way to hold on to what’s hers? Find out in the full episode below.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

