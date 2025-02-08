Uzoms Kitchen’s Chicken Pepper Soup Recipe Is One to Try This Weekend

Connect with us

Happy weekend, BNers!

Some meals just have a way of making everything feel better. Uzoms Kitchen knows this well and, today, she’s sharing a flavourful chicken pepper soup recipe that’s worth trying.

For this recipe, she puts together chicken chunks, sweet potatoes, pepper soup spices, uyayak, scent leaves, plus a special blend of roughly mixed habanero pepper with spring onions. Everything simmers in one pot until the flavours settle in just right.

Up for something tasty? Watch how she makes it below.

