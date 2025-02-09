Listen to Clarence Peters’ Story of Growth, Change & Rediscovery on #WithChude

Clarence Peters name is almost inseparable from Nigerian music video production. Growing up in an industry household — his mother, veteran actress Clarion Chukwuka, and his father, legendary musician Shina Peters — he was surrounded by creativity from the start. It was only natural that he found his way into cinematography.

Speaking with Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude, he reflected on how this background shaped him, but also how, at one point, he struggled with imposter syndrome. Through it all, his mother was the first to truly see his potential and believe in his talent.

Beyond directing music videos, Clarence had always envisioned something bigger. When he built his production company, Capital Dreams Pictures, he approached it with a filmmaker’s mindset to tell bigger stories.

He also opened up about the years between 2020 and 2023, some of his toughest, but also the ones that shaped him the most.

I had to go through the fire to be able to come out where I am now. I think I’ve really just started getting myself back this year. 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023—those four years were, yeah, really intense, but also built my character, and I learned a lot of patience, which I didn’t have before. I learned that nothing’s 100% bad, nothing’s 100% good. Nothing is black and white. I learned to be a better filmmaker.

Reflecting on it, he credited Olamide for standing by him during his hardest moments and spoke on the wisdom he gained from industry veterans like Bose Ogulu and Jude Okoye, whom he described as a ‘wealth of wisdom.’

Clarence also reflected on how the industry has shifted, how he went from directing multiple videos a week to watching the landscape evolve with a new generation of creatives.

It was a conversation about growth, change, and finding your way back when everything feels uncertain.

Watch the full conversation below: