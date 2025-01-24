Kotrell’s “Unbelievable” Visualiser Takes You to the Heart of Love

If you’ve ever experienced a love so deep it’s hard to put into words, Kotrell’s “Unbelievable“ speaks for you. In the visualiser, he’s alone, surrounded by nature, pouring his heart into the song.

This track, from his “FOREVER” EP, feels both real and personal, especially with lines like “You give me love that’s unbelievable. You give me something to believe. You’ve given me the love I only see in movies. You are the realest part of me.”

Kotrell has a way of making even the biggest skeptics believe in love, just like he did with “Forever Baby “and “Now and Always.“

Watch the visualiser for “Unbelievable“ below: