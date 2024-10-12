Connect with us

BN TV Music

Kotrell & Ruby Akubueze Bring Wedding Bliss to the Screen in "Now and Always" Remix Video

BN TV Cuisine

Sweet Adjeley’s Chicken Wings Recipe Will Make Your Next Meal Unforgettable

BN TV Music

Ty Bello Marks 10 Years of “The Land is Green” with a Story of Faith & Motherhood

BN TV Music

Judikay’s Powerful “All I Have” Speaks to Total Devotion & the Power of Faith

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo is Back with A New Single! Watch the Empowering “We Move”

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML’s Soulful COLORS Performance Captures the Essence of Heartbreak in "Hell and Back"

BN TV Living

90 and Still Curious: Wole Soyinka Talks Art, Nature & Space Travel Dreams

BN TV Living

Halima Hassan Shares Her Journey of Healing Two Years After Rico Swavey | #WithChude

BN TV Music

Counting Blessings Live: Johnny Drille’s Uplifting Performance You Can’t Miss

BN TV Inspired Living

Relationship, Economic Power & Vex Money: Jay-On-Air and Ebbiekikz Get Real on #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV

Kotrell & Ruby Akubueze Bring Wedding Bliss to the Screen in “Now and Always” Remix Video

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Afropop-soul artist Kotrell has made his love song “Now and Always” even sweeter with a remix featuring the enchanting voice of Bridget Blue.

“Now and Always” is a tender ballad of unwavering devotion and deep commitment. The lyrics express a profound sense of admiration and emotional connection, as the singer promises eternal love to their partner, highlighting their beauty and uniqueness. In the remix, Bridget Blue adds her captivating touch, echoing the singer’s heartfelt vows of lasting affection—emphasising that this love is forever.

The music video for the remix stars Nollywood’s Ruby Akubueze alongside actors Emeka Nwagbaraocha and Tomiwa Tegbe. It captures a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony between Kotrell and Ruby, surrounded by their loved ones.

“Now and Always” remix is part of Kotrell’s newly released EP, “Forever.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php