Kotrell & Ruby Akubueze Bring Wedding Bliss to the Screen in “Now and Always” Remix Video

Afropop-soul artist Kotrell has made his love song “Now and Always” even sweeter with a remix featuring the enchanting voice of Bridget Blue.

“Now and Always” is a tender ballad of unwavering devotion and deep commitment. The lyrics express a profound sense of admiration and emotional connection, as the singer promises eternal love to their partner, highlighting their beauty and uniqueness. In the remix, Bridget Blue adds her captivating touch, echoing the singer’s heartfelt vows of lasting affection—emphasising that this love is forever.

The music video for the remix stars Nollywood’s Ruby Akubueze alongside actors Emeka Nwagbaraocha and Tomiwa Tegbe. It captures a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony between Kotrell and Ruby, surrounded by their loved ones.

“Now and Always” remix is part of Kotrell’s newly released EP, “Forever.”

Watch the video below: