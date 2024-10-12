Connect with us

Sweet Adjeley’s Chicken Wings Recipe Will Make Your Next Meal Unforgettable

58 mins ago

Chicken wings are always a crowd-pleaser, but Sweet Adjeley takes it to the next level with her irresistibly seasoned wings. In this mouth-watering recipe, she starts by scoring the chicken to allow the spices to penetrate deeply, then marinates them with a natural spice mix, paprika for colour, garlic, salt, all-purpose seasoning, and olive oil. After letting the seasoned chicken sit for about 15 minutes, she pops the wings into the air fryer.

While the wings are cooking, Sweet Adjeley prepares a delicious glaze using onions, parsley, passion fruit juice, honey, ginger paste, and pepper flakes. Once the chicken is nearly done, she coats it with the glaze and lets it fry for a few more minutes to achieve that perfect sweet, spicy, and juicy finish.

To complete the meal, she pairs the wings with fresh vegetables—cucumbers and carrots—and a side of coconut jollof rice. According to Sweet Adjeley, this is her family’s favourite recipe, and every time she makes it, there’s never any leftover.

If you’re looking for a new go-to recipe, this one’s definitely a winner.

Watch how she makes it below:

