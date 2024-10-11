Connect with us

BN TV

Ty Bello Marks 10 Years of “The Land is Green” with a Story of Faith & Motherhood

The land is green – it’s green
Ooooh
The land is green – it’s green
Can’t you see?

Do you remember the song “The Land is Green” by Ty Bello? Can you believe it’s been ten years already? To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Ty Bello reflected on the journey behind the song, which also marks a decade since she became a mother.

I thought to share the story behind the song “Greenland” 10/10 marks ten years that I became a mother .. this song has always carried a promise for when things don’t look green and are words I’ve held on to when believing God for important things . Hope its testimony blesses you .

Now a proud mother of twin boys, Ty Bello revealed that “The Land is Green” has been a source of hope and faith for her in challenging times, a reminder of God’s promises when life felt uncertain.

Watch the video below:

