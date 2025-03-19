Empowering Women, Celebrating Creativity: SHE Creates Debuts in Lagos

In celebration of Women’s Month, The Ideas Mill Africa is proud to announce the inaugural SHE Creates Conference, a transformative event dedicated to celebrating, elevating, and connecting women in Nigeria’s creative industries.

Time: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Venue: Pop Central Haus, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

This year’s theme, “The Magic Within”, will bring together a diverse community of women across creative and tech fields, providing an unparalleled platform for networking, learning, and sharing their talents.

This carefully curated experience is designed to ignite passion and inspire attendees. As a key highlight of Women’s Month, SHE Creates will celebrate the contributions of women in the creative and tech space while providing opportunities for growth, collaboration, and meaningful connections.

The event is proudly supported by PopCentral, BellaNaija, Trace, M.Inc PR, Quramo, Business of Photography, and Sony, with refreshments provided by Checkers Custard, Indomie, and Fayrouz Sparkling Drink.

The conference will kick off with a Speed Mentoring Session, offering attendees the opportunity to engage one-on-one with accomplished women leaders in the creative, tech, and business industries.

Following this, veteran broadcaster Bimbo Oloyede will deliver the keynote address, “The Audacity of the Magic Within”, exploring the strength, resilience, and limitless potential of women.

Throughout the day, panel discussions, workshops, and fireside chats will provide practical insights on personal branding, goal setting, and monetising creative pursuits. Esteemed speakers, including TY Bello, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, and Adeola Kingsley James, will share their experiences and strategies, offering attendees a roadmap to thrive in their creative careers.

Adding vibrancy to the event, Ara, Nigeria’s iconic female percussionist, will deliver an electrifying performance, while interactive sessions like free headshots and networking mixers ensure that every attendee leaves inspired and energized.

“SHE Creates was born out of a deep passion for supporting women and fostering creativity,” says Bukola Oloyede, Convener of SHE Creates. “By creating a space for connection, learning, and growth, we can unlock the immense potential of women creatives and strengthen Nigeria’s creative and tech ecosystem. We envision a future where women lead the industry with innovation, passion, and unwavering support for one another.”

The SHE Creates Conference is open to all women in the creative and tech industries, including filmmakers, photographers, writers, content creators, app developers, software engineers, UX/UI designers, musicians, performers, artists, game developers, and digital marketers. Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting out, this event offers a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and grow within a thriving community of like-minded women.

Join Them! Be part of this unforgettable day of inspiration, empowerment, and collaboration.

Tickets are available at SHE Creates 1.0. Entry is free, but registration is required to secure your seat! For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

