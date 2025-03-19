Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Oluyemi Olawaiye-Led Yeloto Foundation Expands Charity Outreach to Brazil

Events Promotions

#WithChudeLive brings together Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze & Bovi for a Live Conversation

Career Events Promotions

Scale up your Success: Get ready for the Selar & BellaNaija Women's Day Exclusive Seminar!

Events News Promotions

NBA Nigeria Marks Women’s Month with Her Time To Play Leadership Event

Career Events Promotions

LG to Celebrate Women’s Month with The Insider Business Masterclass | Get to Know

Events News Promotions

Queen Moremi Launches to Inspire and Connect Modern African Women

Events News Promotions

Raising the Bar: What to Expect at The Event Show 2025

Events Inspired News Promotions

11-Year-Old Amazing-Grace Salami Triumphs at Spelling Bee In Nigeria 2025

Events Music

Tems to Join J. Cole, Lil Wayne & More for the Final Dreamville Festival

Events News Promotions

Women, Wealth & Power: AltInvest Sparks Financial Action at IWD 2025 Event

Events

Oluyemi Olawaiye-Led Yeloto Foundation Expands Charity Outreach to Brazil

Avatar photo

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

The Yeloto Foundation, led by Oluyemi Olawaiye, has extended its charity tour to Cantagalo Community School in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—an orphanage that has been in existence for over 40 years and currently caters to the needs of 74 children.

Yemi Olawaiye, Executive Director, Yeloto.

As part of its commitment to the holistic well-being of children, Yeloto donated educational toys to the orphanage. Research has consistently shown that toys play a significant role in cognitive development during children’s formative years.

Demonstrating its ongoing mission of love and warmth, the foundation brought together volunteers from different parts of the world to visit the orphanage and extend genuine kindness.

Among the dedicated volunteers were Obi Okeke, Olanrewaju Obisesan, Ike Ewuzie, Evans Imafidon, Ediru Okphewo, Oluyemi Olawaiye, Ubong Udoyen, and Elias Akeredolu, all of whom participated in this noble cause.

This visit marks Yeloto’s expansion into South America, reinforcing its vision of fostering long-term impact in underprivileged communities.

Welcoming the Yeloto volunteers were Maria Christina Alves Fernandes, Director of Cantagalo Community School, and Silas Pereira Da Silva, the school’s Legal Representative.

Both expressed profound gratitude for the visit and donations. “We expect you back soon,” the Director said, emphasizing the significance of continued support.

The Yeloto African Children Foundation remains committed to improving the overall well-being of children in Africa and beyond.

For more information:
Website: https://www.yeloto.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yelotoacf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/yelotoinc

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php