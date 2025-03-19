Oluyemi Olawaiye-Led Yeloto Foundation Expands Charity Outreach to Brazil

The Yeloto Foundation, led by Oluyemi Olawaiye, has extended its charity tour to Cantagalo Community School in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil—an orphanage that has been in existence for over 40 years and currently caters to the needs of 74 children.

As part of its commitment to the holistic well-being of children, Yeloto donated educational toys to the orphanage. Research has consistently shown that toys play a significant role in cognitive development during children’s formative years.

Demonstrating its ongoing mission of love and warmth, the foundation brought together volunteers from different parts of the world to visit the orphanage and extend genuine kindness.

Among the dedicated volunteers were Obi Okeke, Olanrewaju Obisesan, Ike Ewuzie, Evans Imafidon, Ediru Okphewo, Oluyemi Olawaiye, Ubong Udoyen, and Elias Akeredolu, all of whom participated in this noble cause.

This visit marks Yeloto’s expansion into South America, reinforcing its vision of fostering long-term impact in underprivileged communities.

Welcoming the Yeloto volunteers were Maria Christina Alves Fernandes, Director of Cantagalo Community School, and Silas Pereira Da Silva, the school’s Legal Representative.

Both expressed profound gratitude for the visit and donations. “We expect you back soon,” the Director said, emphasizing the significance of continued support.

The Yeloto African Children Foundation remains committed to improving the overall well-being of children in Africa and beyond.

For more information:

Website: https://www.yeloto.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yelotoacf

Instagram: https://instagram.com/yelotoinc

