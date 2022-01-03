It was all Joy as Yeloto African Children Foundation Celebrates Christmas with Arrows of God Orphanage

Yeloto berths at Arrows Of God Orphanage for its annual Charity tidings.

Charity extra is Yeloto’s extraordinary contribution towards making African children globally competitive through the provision of basic amenities in Orphanages, thereby making learning and living more fun for the kids.

This year, Yeloto carried out a comprehensive facelift of Arrows of God Orphanage facility; hostels were painted, and new beddings, fittings and furniture were adequately provided in the line with Yeloto’s corporate thrust.

The newly renovated Arrow of God Orphanage facility was commissioned with a Christmas party for the kids. The party featured two Nigerian celebrities; Bolanle Ninalowo and Omowunmi Dada, who were on hand to thrill the kids. The kids had a lot of fun; food, drinks and confectioneries were served.

In his opening remarks, the Director of the Orphanage, David Ogu expressed profound gratitude for the growing partnership between Arrows of God Orphanage and Yeloto, which have spanned 6 years. According to him, the kids would sleep differently and better henceforth because of the new quality mattresses that were donated.

The children celebrated with amazing performances in music and choreography. There was a questions and answers session that availed Celebrities the opportunity to inspire the children.

While taking questions from the children, both Bolanle and Omowunmi challenged the children to identify their God-given talents, to always put their best foot forward and strive to be the best version of themselves. Furthermore, Bolanle Ninalowo took time to encourage the children to believe in themselves, while Omowunmi Dada advised them to be kind as it always comes around.

While delivering his speech, the founder Yeloto Dr Yemi Olawaiye spoke to the children on the value of self-reflection and personal evaluation as the panacea for personal development and a great future.

Recalling his growing years, he tasked the children to always review their activities vis a vis their set goals while also advising them to take their academics very seriously notwithstanding the fields of life they might want to take, as a good number of them hinted at becoming actors.

While the kids were being treated to good food and drinks, teenagers were tutored on basics in arts/painting courtesy of Onyinye Christine Okenyi (Paint and sip with O) and some of the teens painted amazing Christmas trees on the spot.

While the children were having fun, Omowunmi Dada took a tour of the facility in the company of Dr Yemi Olawaiye, David Ogu and all Yeloto foundation volunteers.

The Christmas Party was rounded up with an adult dance game that was won by Omowunmi Dada.

She was rewarded with an Apple device while the vote of thanks was given by Bidemi Asunmo, one of Yeloto foundation volunteers.

Also, the board members supported them financially and in other immeasurable ways but were not able to be with them in person this year. Dr Fowobi Gbadebo, Dr Evan’s Imafidon, Dr Christian Bannerman, Ike Ewuzie, Elias Akeredolu, Dr Henry Ajibowo, Dr Ubong Udoyen, Dr Sumbo Aduloju and finally their Lawyer Olumide Ogunkelu, Esquire.

Other volunteers were Sunkanmi Idowu (Public relations officer for Yeloto, Lukman Ogunneye, Seni Afilaka, Ibikunle Dauda, Yemi Daniels, Segun Baderinwa, Mutiu Okediran, Chinedu Anosike, Akintomiwa Ojedele, Miriam Nwanyieze, Tosin Dahunsi and Femi Dahunsi.

