Check out the AMAA 2021 Awards Complete Winners List

The highly anticipated award gala of the coveted Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) was held in Lagos with filmmakers across the globe converging under the same roof to celebrate African cinema. The award gala was held at the Lagos Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Nigeria.

The event was hosted by award-winning comedians Stanley Chibuna “Funnybone” and Chioma “Chigurl” Omeruah. ‘Eyimofe’ and ‘The Gravediggers Wife’ from Nigeria and Somalia respectively, both won multiple awards at the event last night.

The 17th Edition of the prestigious AMAA returned to the stage after the award was forced to hold virtually due to the Covid19 lockdown.

Find out who won in each of the 26 categories. See the complete list below.

Efere Ozako AMAA 2021 Award for Best Short Film

Meat – Uganda (Winner)

Enroute – Burkina Fasso

A Better Friend – Ghana

Find Me By The River – South Africa

In Extremis – DRC

Portrait of Princess Tutu – Cote d’Ivoire

The Last Tango In Abuja – Nigeria

Jubril Malafia AMAA 2021 Award for Best Animation

Room 5 – Ghana

Shaka-Inklosi Yamakhosi – South Africa

The Pyramid – Egypt

Mofiala – Togo

Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster – Nigeria (Winner)

A Thousand Fate – Uganda

White Nights – Algeria

AMAA 2021 Award for Best Documentary

Softie – Kenya (Winner)

The Sacred Woods – Tunisia

Postcard – Morocco

Unmasked: Leadership, Trust & the Pandemic – Nigeria

Linda Under Lockdown – South Africa

Bulembu: History of a Culture – DRC

Noboth – Uganda

Zinder – Niger

AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Short Film

Three Leaves (Haiti) – Winner

In Other News (Canada)

Blue (US)

The Berne Identity (Switzerland)

No Comprendo (UK)

AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary

Akwaaba – The Awakening (US)

African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey (US) – Winner

Race Today Documentary (UK)

AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Ride Share (US)

Hal King (US)

The residue (US) – Winner

Micheal Anyiam Osigwe AMAA 2021 Award for Best Film by An African Living Abroad

Blackmail – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK) Winner

First Call – Angela Onuora (Nigeria/Canada)

K.I.A.B – Eric Zoa & Oleksii Osyka (Cameroon/USA)

Gone – Daniel Ademinokan (Nigeria/US)

Ousman Sembene AMAA 2021 Award for Best Film In An African Language

Bangarang – Robin Odongo (Kenya)

Ayinla – Tunde Kelani (Nigeria)

The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) – Winner

Hotel on the Koppies – Charlie Vundla (South Africa)

Nyara: The Kidnapping – Ram Ally Kasongo (Tanzania)

Stain – Morris Mugisha (Uganda)

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement in Costume Design

African American (Winner)

Buried

Oba Bi Olorun

Tecora

Eagles Wing

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Make-Up

Fried Barry

Tecora

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Winner)

The Takers

Mission To Rescue

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Visual Effect

Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Stain

Fried Barry (Winner)

The Takers

Mission to Rescue

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Soundtrack

The Citation (Winner)

Nyara: The Kidnapping

The Gravedigger’s Wife

This Lady Called Life

Hotel on the Koppies

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Sound

Hairareb

African American

The Gravedigger’s Wife

Eyimofe (Winner)

La Femme Anjola

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Production Design

Tecora

The Takers

Nyara: The Kidnapping

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Winner)

Shadow Parties

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Cinematography

Ayinla (Winner)

Black Medusa

Stain

Nyara: The Kidnapping

The Gravedigger’s Wife

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Editing

Mission to Rescue

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Nyara: The Kidnapping

Fried Barry

Eyimofe (Winner)

AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Screenplay

Chasing Lullaby

Where I Come From

Stain

Collision Course (Winner)

Hairareb

AMAA 2021- National Film and Video Censors Board(NFVCB) Award For Best Nigerian Film

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Ayinla

Eyimofe (Winner)

The Citation

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

La Femme Anjola

Collision Course

Shadow Parties

AMAA 2021 Award For Best Young/ Promising Actor

Wilmah Muremera – Shaina (Winner)

Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan – Collision Course

Faith Fidel – Where I Come From

David Weda – Bangarang

Bertha Abdallah – Nyara: The Kidnapping

Hannah Sukali – Fatsani: A Tale Of Survival

AMAA 2021 Award For Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Mulshid Mugabire – Monica

Kelechi Udegbe – Collission Course (Winner)

Mehdi Hajri – Black Medusa

Cameron Scott – Hotel on the Koppies

Bimbo Manuel – Gone

AMAA 2021 Award For Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Gloria Anozie-Young – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Naana Hayford – Chasing Lullaby

Tumi Morake – Seriously Single

Hazel Hinda – Hairareb (Winner)

Ini Edo – The Citation

AMAA 2021 Award For Best Actor In A Leading Role

Gary Green – Fried Barry

Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla

Melvin Alusa – Mission To Rescue

Jude Akuwudike – Eyimofe

Omar Abdi – The Gravedigger’s Wife (Winner)

David Njavera – Hairareb

Nonso Bassey – La Femme Anjola

AMAA 2021 Award For Best Actress In A Leading Role

Lucie Memba Bos – Buried

Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Sarah Alina Grosz – Black Medusa

Joan Agaba – Stain (Winner)

Phumi Mthembu – African America n

Rita Dominic – La Femme Anjola

Claudine de Groot – Hairareb

AMAA 2021 Award For Best First Feature Film By A Director

Shaina – Beautie Masvaure Alt (Zimbabwe)

African American – Muzi Mthembu (South Africa)

Eyimofe – Chuko & Ayie Esiri (Nigeria) (Winner)

The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia)

Black Medusa – Youssef Chebbi & Ismael (Tunisia)

Fried Barry – Ryan Kruger (South Africa)

AMAA 2021 Award For Best Director

Gilbert Lukalia – (Mission To Rescue)

Ryan Kruger – (Fried Barry)

Khadar Ahmed – (The Gravedigger’s Wife)

Morris Mugisha – (Stain)

Chuko & Ayie Esiri – (Eyimofe) (Winner)

Oshoveli Shipoh – (Hairareb)

Ram Ally Kasongo – (Nyara: The Kidnapping)

Youssef Chebbi & Ismael – (Black Medusa)

AMAA 2021 Award For Best Film

Mission To Rescue (Kenya)

Fried Barry (South Africa)

The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia) (Winner)

Stain (Uganda)

Eyimofe (Nigeria)

Hairareb (Namibia)

Nyara: The Kidnapping (Tanzania)

Black Medusa (Tunisia)

