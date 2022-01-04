Events
Check out the AMAA 2021 Awards Complete Winners List
The highly anticipated award gala of the coveted Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) was held in Lagos with filmmakers across the globe converging under the same roof to celebrate African cinema. The award gala was held at the Lagos Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Nigeria.
The event was hosted by award-winning comedians Stanley Chibuna “Funnybone” and Chioma “Chigurl” Omeruah. ‘Eyimofe’ and ‘The Gravediggers Wife’ from Nigeria and Somalia respectively, both won multiple awards at the event last night.
The 17th Edition of the prestigious AMAA returned to the stage after the award was forced to hold virtually due to the Covid19 lockdown.
Find out who won in each of the 26 categories. See the complete list below.
Efere Ozako AMAA 2021 Award for Best Short Film
Meat – Uganda (Winner)
Enroute – Burkina Fasso
A Better Friend – Ghana
Find Me By The River – South Africa
In Extremis – DRC
Portrait of Princess Tutu – Cote d’Ivoire
The Last Tango In Abuja – Nigeria
Jubril Malafia AMAA 2021 Award for Best Animation
Room 5 – Ghana
Shaka-Inklosi Yamakhosi – South Africa
The Pyramid – Egypt
Mofiala – Togo
Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster – Nigeria (Winner)
A Thousand Fate – Uganda
White Nights – Algeria
AMAA 2021 Award for Best Documentary
Softie – Kenya (Winner)
The Sacred Woods – Tunisia
Postcard – Morocco
Unmasked: Leadership, Trust & the Pandemic – Nigeria
Linda Under Lockdown – South Africa
Bulembu: History of a Culture – DRC
Noboth – Uganda
Zinder – Niger
AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Short Film
Three Leaves (Haiti) – Winner
In Other News (Canada)
Blue (US)
The Berne Identity (Switzerland)
No Comprendo (UK)
AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Documentary
Akwaaba – The Awakening (US)
African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey (US) – Winner
Race Today Documentary (UK)
AMAA 2021 Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Ride Share (US)
Hal King (US)
The residue (US) – Winner
Micheal Anyiam Osigwe AMAA 2021 Award for Best Film by An African Living Abroad
Blackmail – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK) Winner
First Call – Angela Onuora (Nigeria/Canada)
K.I.A.B – Eric Zoa & Oleksii Osyka (Cameroon/USA)
Gone – Daniel Ademinokan (Nigeria/US)
Ousman Sembene AMAA 2021 Award for Best Film In An African Language
Bangarang – Robin Odongo (Kenya)
Ayinla – Tunde Kelani (Nigeria)
The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) – Winner
Hotel on the Koppies – Charlie Vundla (South Africa)
Nyara: The Kidnapping – Ram Ally Kasongo (Tanzania)
Stain – Morris Mugisha (Uganda)
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement in Costume Design
African American (Winner)
Buried
Oba Bi Olorun
Tecora
Eagles Wing
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Make-Up
Fried Barry
Tecora
The Gravedigger’s Wife (Winner)
The Takers
Mission To Rescue
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Visual Effect
Nneka The Pretty Serpent
Stain
Fried Barry (Winner)
The Takers
Mission to Rescue
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Soundtrack
The Citation (Winner)
Nyara: The Kidnapping
The Gravedigger’s Wife
This Lady Called Life
Hotel on the Koppies
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Sound
Hairareb
African American
The Gravedigger’s Wife
Eyimofe (Winner)
La Femme Anjola
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Production Design
Tecora
The Takers
Nyara: The Kidnapping
The Gravedigger’s Wife (Winner)
Shadow Parties
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Cinematography
Ayinla (Winner)
Black Medusa
Stain
Nyara: The Kidnapping
The Gravedigger’s Wife
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Editing
Mission to Rescue
Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Nyara: The Kidnapping
Fried Barry
Eyimofe (Winner)
AMAA 2021 Award For Achievement In Screenplay
Chasing Lullaby
Where I Come From
Stain
Collision Course (Winner)
Hairareb
AMAA 2021- National Film and Video Censors Board(NFVCB) Award For Best Nigerian Film
Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Ayinla
Eyimofe (Winner)
The Citation
Omo Ghetto: The Saga
La Femme Anjola
Collision Course
Shadow Parties
AMAA 2021 Award For Best Young/ Promising Actor
Wilmah Muremera – Shaina (Winner)
Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan – Collision Course
Faith Fidel – Where I Come From
David Weda – Bangarang
Bertha Abdallah – Nyara: The Kidnapping
Hannah Sukali – Fatsani: A Tale Of Survival
AMAA 2021 Award For Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Mulshid Mugabire – Monica
Kelechi Udegbe – Collission Course (Winner)
Mehdi Hajri – Black Medusa
Cameron Scott – Hotel on the Koppies
Bimbo Manuel – Gone
AMAA 2021 Award For Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Gloria Anozie-Young – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story
Naana Hayford – Chasing Lullaby
Tumi Morake – Seriously Single
Hazel Hinda – Hairareb (Winner)
Ini Edo – The Citation
AMAA 2021 Award For Best Actor In A Leading Role
Gary Green – Fried Barry
Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla
Melvin Alusa – Mission To Rescue
Jude Akuwudike – Eyimofe
Omar Abdi – The Gravedigger’s Wife (Winner)
David Njavera – Hairareb
Nonso Bassey – La Femme Anjola
AMAA 2021 Award For Best Actress In A Leading Role
Lucie Memba Bos – Buried
Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto: The Saga
Sarah Alina Grosz – Black Medusa
Joan Agaba – Stain (Winner)
Phumi Mthembu – African America n
Rita Dominic – La Femme Anjola
Claudine de Groot – Hairareb
AMAA 2021 Award For Best First Feature Film By A Director
Shaina – Beautie Masvaure Alt (Zimbabwe)
African American – Muzi Mthembu (South Africa)
Eyimofe – Chuko & Ayie Esiri (Nigeria) (Winner)
The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia)
Black Medusa – Youssef Chebbi & Ismael (Tunisia)
Fried Barry – Ryan Kruger (South Africa)
AMAA 2021 Award For Best Director
Gilbert Lukalia – (Mission To Rescue)
Ryan Kruger – (Fried Barry)
Khadar Ahmed – (The Gravedigger’s Wife)
Morris Mugisha – (Stain)
Chuko & Ayie Esiri – (Eyimofe) (Winner)
Oshoveli Shipoh – (Hairareb)
Ram Ally Kasongo – (Nyara: The Kidnapping)
Youssef Chebbi & Ismael – (Black Medusa)
AMAA 2021 Award For Best Film
Mission To Rescue (Kenya)
Fried Barry (South Africa)
The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia) (Winner)
Stain (Uganda)
Eyimofe (Nigeria)
Hairareb (Namibia)
Nyara: The Kidnapping (Tanzania)
Black Medusa (Tunisia)
