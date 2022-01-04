A Bar Called Paper & Glenfiddich hosted an All-female DJ Party and it was a Blast | Get the Scoop

A Bar called Paper in partnership with Glenfiddich hosted an all-female DJ party with 7 incredible DJs in attendance. Aptly named Magnificent 7 II, the sequel for the very first all-female DJ event also in partnership with Glenfiddich on December 3, 2021. It was a night of absolute talent and strong emerging sounds from the new hands driving the nightlife scene in Abuja and Nigeria. The future is female and the future is now.

With DJs; Ojay the DJ, DJ Chimmy, DJ Candy Presh, DJ Kammix, DJ Vaybe, and DJ Gigi Jasmine playing strong 30 minute sets; it beat after beat after beats all enjoyed with the smooth taste of Glenfiddich whisky. A bar called Paper is committed to emerging new talent and innovation in hospitality.

With their brand partners, They believe there’s no limit to possibilities as we expand the entertainment space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABarCalledPaper (@abarcalledpaper)