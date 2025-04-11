Glenfiddich Honours Bold Women with First-Ever “Celebration of Her” Brunch in Lagos

Bringing a touch of love to the heart of Victoria Island, Glenfiddich hosted an event for women at Knowhere Lagos on Saturday, March 28, 2025.

The iconic single malt whisky brand hosted its first-ever Celebration of Her brunch—an elegant tribute to Women’s History Month, a toast to the trailblazers reshaping industries, and a nod to the growing sisterhood of whisky connoisseurs.

The exclusive gathering brought together influential and emerging women co-hosted by Glenfiddich’s esteemed female collaborators, Nancy Isime and Shaffy Bello.

The event was organised as a testament to the brand’s dedication to inspiring bold creations and pushing boundaries through its #CelebrateTheBold campaign—an initiative that honours pioneers who challenge norms, break barriers, and inspire meaningful change.

As guests stepped into Knowhere restaurant draped in bold attires and colourful hues, the ambience exuded sophistication and warmth.

The brunch kicked off with the radiant ladies elegantly savouring Glenfiddich-infused cocktails, including the signature Lady Mariko, Whiskey Sour, and Old Fashioned, over the soft murmur of laughter and conversation.

With Olive Emodi’s graceful moderation, the space quickly became a haven for meaningful dialogue.

To officially open the event, Jovial Faith Jonah from Ledrop Nigeria delivered a heartfelt welcome.

With the room fully immersed in the spirit of the occasion, the event’s heart unfolded—a powerful panel session themed, “The Bold and the Brave: Women Who Lead, Inspire, and Transform.” Led by a lineup of exceptional women—Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, Jola Ayeye, Rewa Udoji, and Njidechukwuka Emu, the conversation explored: breaking societal barriers, owning success through dedication, driving innovation in male-dominated fields, and redefining leadership for women.

Interwoven with these powerful discussions were moments of deep introspection, bursts of laughter, and raw admissions of fear and failure—all converging to one undeniable truth: only bold women create bold legacies.

By the end of the event, the microphone was no longer just for panelists—it was for all participants turned karaoke queens ready to belt out tunes with infectious energy.

What started as a few hesitant notes quickly turned into a full-fledged karaoke showdown, with women cheering each other on, singing along, and revelling in the pure, unfiltered joy of the moment.

‘Celebrate Her Brunch’ closed with a clear reminder that successful legacies are built by those unafraid to take up space, speak their truth, and inspire others to do the same.

And as always, Glenfiddich will be there, raising a glass to the women who dare to be bold.

