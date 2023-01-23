Chigurl talks newness & putting herself first on Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”



Nigerian comedienne and actress, Chioma Omeruah best known as Chigurl joins host, Toke Makinwa on the latest episode of “Toke Moments.”

Chigurl talks about newness, putting herself first, fighting toxic empathy, new year goals, manifesting things and lots more.

She says about fighting toxic empathy, “I am still fighting that. I am still fighting that whole empathy, for some of us, empathy is a problem. It starts to get toxic after a while because you have forgotten yourself and you’re doing everything for everyone else. It’s not about responsibility because you know you carry some. You have carried some for your family for so long. Since you were a child, you became almost a mother to how many behind you? So that is a responsibility but then it gets to a place where you need to love, give, be there but whatever you’re doing, do it with wisdom.”

On putting herself first, she says; “Na who dey alive dey help. Na who dey alive dey work. Na who dey alive dey do other things for other people. There’s a time for everything. There’s a time for selfishness. There’s a time to focus on you. There’s a time to do you. There’s a time to recalibrate and make sure that you’re okay. You can’t perform on an empty vessel. You have to refill that vessel to give to other people. There has to be a section of your life and a time in your life where you’re like, you know what, it’s about me right now. I want to go on a trip by myself maybe, with my friends doing what I want to do, make sure that I am okay and then I will come back and finish all when I get done and you’re going to have to wait.”

