Toke Makinwa’s Show-Stopping Look Wins Best Dressed at Future Face Africa (Again!)

Toke Makinwa gave us beauty, elegance, and pure style goals at the grand finale of Future Face Africa 2024—and honestly, we’re still catching our breath.

Draped in a stunning Weiz Dhurm Franklyn couture ensemble, Toke embodied everything we love about bold fashion. Her two-piece look—a sleek, low-cut fitted gown paired with a striking jacket—was a celebration of bright prints and rich colours. She finished it off with bold statement jewels and chic sunnies, reminding everyone why she’s a certified style queen.

It’s no surprise she snagged Best Dressed at the event—for the second time, no less. Talk about serving and securing her crown as a true fashionista. Toke herself said it best on Instagram: “You know I got this.” Oh, and she really does.

