Connect with us

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa’s Show-Stopping Look Wins Best Dressed at Future Face Africa (Again!)

Beauty Events Promotions

MAC VIVA GLAM celebrates 30years in Grand Style!

Beauty News Promotions Style

Here’s 3 Reasons to Upgrade Your Hair Game with L’Oréal Professionnel & Mizani Products this Black Friday Season

Beauty Living Style Sweet Spot

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

Beauty Scoop

From South Africa to Namibia: Meet Africa's Miss Universe Queens

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Brown on Melanin! Nancy Isime's Monochrome Look is Pure Elegance | See Photos

Beauty Style

Lupita Nyong'o Shines at the Academy's Governors Awards with a Breathtaking Afrocentric Updo

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tyla Shines in Aaliyah's Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

Beauty

Toke Makinwa’s Show-Stopping Look Wins Best Dressed at Future Face Africa (Again!)

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Toke Makinwa gave us beauty, elegance, and pure style goals at the grand finale of Future Face Africa 2024—and honestly, we’re still catching our breath.

Draped in a stunning Weiz Dhurm Franklyn couture ensemble, Toke embodied everything we love about bold fashion. Her two-piece look—a sleek, low-cut fitted gown paired with a striking jacket—was a celebration of bright prints and rich colours. She finished it off with bold statement jewels and chic sunnies, reminding everyone why she’s a certified style queen.

It’s no surprise she snagged Best Dressed at the event—for the second time, no less. Talk about serving and securing her crown as a true fashionista. Toke herself said it best on Instagram: “You know I got this.” Oh, and she really does.

Swipe through—you’ll see exactly what we mean

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php