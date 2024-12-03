Juliet Olanipekun’s LFJ Becomes First Black-Owned Brand to Rock the Runway at Thailand Fashion Week

Connect with us

Juliet Olanipekun just made fashion history in the most exciting way. The artistic director of LFJ has become the first Black-owned brand to showcase at Thailand Fashion Week Spring/Summer ’25—a monumental moment for her and a proud milestone for African fashion on the global stage.

For Juliet, this wasn’t just a career highlight—it was the realisation of a vision she has nurtured for years. Reflecting on the moment, she shared:

Breaking barriers and making history! What a way to close out the year 🇹🇭
LFJ is proud to be the first ever Black-owned brand to debut @thailandfashionweek
Our vibrant collection celebrates culture, artistry, and the bold pursuit of dreams.
Showcasing in Asia has been a vision we’ve long held, and this milestone reminds us that dreams truly do come to life and new doors also are awaiting us all to shatter.

Thailand Fashion Week, renowned for its runway shows, exhibitions, and fashion-related activities, provides a platform for both emerging and established designers from around the world, and LFJ’s debut was a true standout, shining a spotlight on the richness of African creativity.

Swipe to see LFJ’s beautiful and colourful collection at Thailand Fashion Week

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Olanipekun (@lovefromjulez)

