Denola Grey’s Denim Denouement: Style a Perfume-Inspired Look with This Fashion Whiz [WATCH]

Denola Does Déjà-Vu: from Fragrance to Fashion with a Twist!

Break the fashion block! Your scent could inspire your entire look. Join the ever-stylish Dénola Grey as he takes us on a “Get Ready With Me” journey fueled by a single spritz!

Denola explores the colours of his chosen fragrance and decodes its notes translating them into a sartorial look. Will it be a crisp citrus that evokes a breezy linen suit, or a deep, woody aroma calling for a luxurious velvet ensemble? The possibilities are endless! See how this style maven translates scent into a mesmerizing visual story, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Grab your favourite fragrance and unleash your inner fashion muse taking cues from Denola’s tactics.

Video Credit: @denolagrey

OUTFIT BREAKDOWN

Perfume: @moltonbrown

(Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold)

Jacket: @rhobesofficial

Shirt: @marksandspencerstyle

Tie: @amazonfashioneu

Jeans: @asos

Boots: @asos_man

Coat: @urbancodelondon

