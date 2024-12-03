Connect with us

Denola Grey's Denim Denouement: Style a Perfume-Inspired Look with This Fashion Whiz

Celebrate Every Win with Fireboy DML’s Uplifting Visuals for “Iseoluwa”

The Wait is Almost Over! Watch the Exciting Trailer for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

Laju Iren Shares Her Journey of Faith, Family & Filmmaking Success on #WithChude

Watch Brillsta’s Celebration of Culture in the "Ebeano" Music Video

Victony Takes Us Through Love & Heartbreak in New "Sunday School" Video

Hosting Made Sweeter: 4 Custard Desserts for the Holidays by Zeelicious Foods

Joe Mettle Leads Powerful Worship in “Crown Him” Music Video

Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Trailer of "A Heart On The Line"

Watch CKay Get "Addicted" in New Music Video feat. The Cavemen

Denola Grey’s Denim Denouement: Style a Perfume-Inspired Look with This Fashion Whiz [WATCH]

Denola Does Déjà-Vu: from Fragrance to Fashion with a Twist!

Break the fashion block! Your scent could inspire your entire look. Join the ever-stylish Dénola Grey as he takes us on a “Get Ready With Me” journey fueled by a single spritz!

Denola explores the colours of his chosen fragrance and decodes its notes translating them into a sartorial look. Will it be a crisp citrus that evokes a breezy linen suit, or a deep, woody aroma calling for a luxurious velvet ensemble? The possibilities are endless! See how this style maven translates scent into a mesmerizing visual story, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

Grab your favourite fragrance and unleash your inner fashion muse taking cues from Denola’s tactics.

Video Credit: @denolagrey

OUTFIT BREAKDOWN

Perfume: @moltonbrown
(Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold)
Jacket: @rhobesofficial
Shirt: @marksandspencerstyle
Tie: @amazonfashioneu
Jeans: @asos
Boots: @asos_man
Coat: @urbancodelondon

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

