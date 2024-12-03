BN TV
Denola Grey’s Denim Denouement: Style a Perfume-Inspired Look with This Fashion Whiz [WATCH]
Denola Does Déjà-Vu: from Fragrance to Fashion with a Twist!
Break the fashion block! Your scent could inspire your entire look. Join the ever-stylish Dénola Grey as he takes us on a “Get Ready With Me” journey fueled by a single spritz!
Denola explores the colours of his chosen fragrance and decodes its notes translating them into a sartorial look. Will it be a crisp citrus that evokes a breezy linen suit, or a deep, woody aroma calling for a luxurious velvet ensemble? The possibilities are endless! See how this style maven translates scent into a mesmerizing visual story, hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Grab your favourite fragrance and unleash your inner fashion muse taking cues from Denola’s tactics.
Video Credit: @denolagrey
OUTFIT BREAKDOWN
Perfume: @moltonbrown
(Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold)
Jacket: @rhobesofficial
Shirt: @marksandspencerstyle
Tie: @amazonfashioneu
Jeans: @asos
Boots: @asos_man
Coat: @urbancodelondon