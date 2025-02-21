These Tips Will Help You Find Your Good Side & Look Picture-Perfect

You know those people who always look effortlessly stunning in photos? Like, every single time? No awkward angles, no forced smiles, just pure, effortless slay. Well, let’s spill the tea: it’s not magic, they’ve simply mastered their good side.

Everyone has a good side. That one angle where your cheekbones pop, your jawline is snatched, and your confidence shines through. And if you don’t know yours yet, don’t worry, class is in session, and Denola Grey is giving us a masterclass on how to find it.

How to Discover Your Good Side

Mirror, Mirror on the Wall

Stand in front of a mirror and turn your head slightly to the left, then to the right. Notice which side makes you feel that level of confident? That’s a strong contender for your good side.

The Selfie Test

Take multiple selfies from different angles. Play around with tilting your head slightly up or down, turning slightly left or right, and even adjusting your lighting. Scroll through and see which one makes you feel like a baddie.

Check Your Candid Shots

Ever noticed that you love some of your tagged photos more than others? Go through your old pictures and see if there’s a patter. Chances are that your good side is already showing up in the best ones.

Trust the Professionals

Photographers often know how to find and highlight your best angles. If you’ve ever had professional pictures taken, check which angles they focused on and use that as a guide.

Experiment with Posing

Once you know your good side, take it up a notch. Slightly tilting your chin, softening your gaze, and relaxing your shoulders can make all the difference. A little smize never hurt, either.

Now, Strike a Pose!

So now that you know the trick, it’s time to put it to the test! Next time you’re taking a selfie or posing for a pic, use your good side and see if it makes a difference. Don’t forget to tag us and let us know what your good side is.

Featured Image by Tres Only Niece via Instagram.