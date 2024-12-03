Connect with us

Celebrate Every Win with Fireboy DML's Uplifting Visuals for "Iseoluwa"

Fireboy DML is all about gratitude in the newly released visuals for “Iseoluwa,” directed by Olu The Wave. A standout from his fourth studio album, “Adedamola,” the song celebrates life’s victories, no matter how big or small, and reminds us to give thanks for every step of the journey.

The video brings the song’s message to life, perfectly capturing the essence of Fireboy’s lyrics: “I just dey stay on my grind every day, I keep my eyes looking up.” It’s all about staying focused, keeping faith, and appreciating the blessings that come your way.

Fireboy also takes a moment to reflect on his rise from humble beginnings, singing, “I came from nothing, made it to something, blessings on blessings upon my life.” The visuals mirror this story, showing moments of joy, connection, and wins that anyone can relate to.

Watch the visuals below and let Fireboy inspire you to celebrate your wins, no matter how small

 

