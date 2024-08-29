“Adedamola” is Here! Fireboy DML Releases His Fourth Studio Album

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fireboy DML has released his latest album, “Adedamola,” named after his first name. This 14-track project marks his fourth studio album, following “Playboy” (2022), “Apollo” (2020), and his groundbreaking debut, “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” (2019).

“Adedamola” features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including the iconic Lagbaja, Grammy-winning American musician Jon Batiste, Afrobeat royalty Seun Kuti, and contemporary Nigerian stars Lojay and DJ Spinall.

Before dropping the full album, Fireboy DML introduced fans to his 2024 sound with the release of the single “Everyday.”

Stream the new album below:

