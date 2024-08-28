Connect with us

Yemi Alade’s “Ije Love” Is the Romantic Anthem We All Need

Avatar photo

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Yemi Alade has just dropped the lyric video for “Ije Love,” the fifth track from her latest album, “Rebel Queen.”

“Ije Love” is about a deep, committed love that has overcome challenges and doubts. The lyrics express the singer’s journey through love, where she once struggled and cried, feeling uncertain about continuing. However, the unwavering support and love from her partner changed her mind, reassuring her that he would always be by her side.

The chorus reflects a celebratory tone, where she joyfully dances and acknowledges the love she has chosen, feeling it deeply in her soul. The repeated phrase “I don walangolo for ije love” emphasises her devotion and joyful surrender to this love journey.

Watch the lyric video below:

