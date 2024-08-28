Connect with us

Music

DJ Neptune Teams Up with Qing Madi on "Honest" Ahead of New Album "Greatness 3.0"

Music

From Burna Boy to Yemi Alade: Angélique Kidjo’s Must-Listen Collaborations with Nigeria’s Superstars

BN TV Music

Four Years Later, Simi & Ladipoe Return for "Know You II" | Watch the New Video

Music

Fireboy DML's Forthcoming Album "Adedamola" Features Lagbaja, Jon Batiste, Seun Kuti & More

BN TV Music

Experience the Boundless Love of God in Limoblaze's "No Greater Love" feat. Joe L Barnes

Music Sweet Spot

Justin & Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues Bieber

BN TV Music

Omah Lay Talks "Moving," "Holy Ghost" & Afrobeats on the Zach Sang Show

BN TV Music

Falz & Crayon Explore Love in "How Many" Music Video

BN TV Music

BNXN Embraces Success & Glamour in Music Video of New Single "Phenomena"

Music News Promotions

Guchi Set to Release a Captivating Summer Anthem “No Touching”

Music

DJ Neptune Teams Up with Qing Madi on “Honest” Ahead of New Album “Greatness 3.0”

Avatar photo

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Ahead of his upcoming album, “Greatness 3.0,” DJ Neptune has dropped a new single, titled “Honest,” featuring the young talented singer-songwriter Qing Madi.

Typical of DJ Neptune’s signature style, “Honest” fuses Afrobeats with contemporary pop, resulting in a captivating track, while bringing into view the peculiar vocal talent of Qing Madi.

Produced by Reward Beatz, the track showcases DJ Neptune’s exceptional talent for merging diverse musical elements, while Qing Madi’s emotional and dynamic vocal performance adds an extra layer of depth to the song.

“It has been an incredible journey being part of “Honest,” Qing Madi shared. “DJ Neptune is a legend, being on the same song with him is a major honour. This song means everything to me, and I just can’t wait for everybody to listen to it.”

DJ Neptune chimed in his view about the release, stating, “The experience working on “Honest” with Qing Madi and Reward Beatz has just been great; this track is truly the sound of Greatness 3.0, and I can barely wait for the world to feel what we have
made.”

Listen to “Honest” below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success
css.php