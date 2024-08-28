DJ Neptune Teams Up with Qing Madi on “Honest” Ahead of New Album “Greatness 3.0”

Ahead of his upcoming album, “Greatness 3.0,” DJ Neptune has dropped a new single, titled “Honest,” featuring the young talented singer-songwriter Qing Madi.

Typical of DJ Neptune’s signature style, “Honest” fuses Afrobeats with contemporary pop, resulting in a captivating track, while bringing into view the peculiar vocal talent of Qing Madi.

Produced by Reward Beatz, the track showcases DJ Neptune’s exceptional talent for merging diverse musical elements, while Qing Madi’s emotional and dynamic vocal performance adds an extra layer of depth to the song.

“It has been an incredible journey being part of “Honest,” Qing Madi shared. “DJ Neptune is a legend, being on the same song with him is a major honour. This song means everything to me, and I just can’t wait for everybody to listen to it.”

DJ Neptune chimed in his view about the release, stating, “The experience working on “Honest” with Qing Madi and Reward Beatz has just been great; this track is truly the sound of Greatness 3.0, and I can barely wait for the world to feel what we have

made.”

Listen to “Honest” below: